The US Electric Grid Ill-Equipped For Green-Energy Revolution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) American efforts to transition from fossil fuels to green alternatives such as solar and wind may ultimately be hampered by the country's

ill-equipped power grid . While the United States has made significant efforts to limit its reliance on coal, oil and natural gas in power generation, experts have long warned that the electric grid will not be able to handle an influx of green energy, especially in line with the

ambitious green-energy goals

set forth by the Biden administration.

According to a significant number of energy analysts and experts, America's electric grid won't be able to handle the surge in power demand caused by alternative energy-powered devices such as battery electric cars coming online. With the energy and climate plans enshrined in the

Green New Deal

presenting extremely tight timelines for switching to clean-energy sources, America's grid will be unable to expand fast enough to sustain the explosive demand for electricity.

While the media typically focuses on issues such as high electric vehicle prices and the need for significantly more critical minerals, problems such as an insufficient electric grid and recent high-voltage transformer supply chain issues remain largely unreported. However, the Washington Post recently published a story outlining the country's power grid and its inability to sustain America's rising energy needs.

The Washington Post report

noted that power-hungry data centers as well as battery electric vehicle charging and green-technology production facilities are largely to blame for the“explosive demand” for electricity in the country. Additionally, decarbonization measures have resulted in electricity being used to power energy-intensive activities such as heating, which were previously done with fossil fuels, increasing the drain on the grid even further.

Georgia Public Service Commission

chairman Jason Shaw notes that America's energy demand rose suddenly and exponentially. The

2022 Inflation Reduction Act

is partially responsible for the situation because it launched several energy-intensive projects and accelerated the electric vehicle industry's growth without providing a means of supplying the extra needed energy.

America's grids are already struggling to power the country, the Washington Post said, and the green-energy transition will increase energy consumption by a significant margin. Grid managers now have to figure out a way to significantly

expand their power-generation capacity significantly

fast enough to meet the public's growing need for electricity. The United States will need to shift its policy direction radically to allow the market to readjust to the new reality, a process that will likely take several years to complete.

As the overall U.S. policy on energy undergoes the needed changes, entities such as

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCQB: RFLXF)

are playing their roles by ensuring that there is an abundant supply of the metals needed to build out the utility grid infrastructure.

