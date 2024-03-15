Cannabisnewsbreaks Tether Curates Series Of Events For Its Third Annual Budtender Appreciation Week

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tether , a leading name in the Canadian cannabis industry, has curated a week-long series of opportunities, including retail visits and educational sampling events, as part of the upcoming third annual Budtender Appreciation Week.“B-Week,” an initiative created to recognize and celebrate the contributions of cannabis retail workers across Canada, is set for March 24 through March 31, 2024, promising to be bigger than ever, featuring sampling events in Vancouver, British Columbia, Oakville, Ontario, and Edmonton, Alberta.“Green Hedge and our portfolio of brands are proud to be part of Tether's Budtender Appreciation Week at events across Canada,” said Steve Crichton, director of education and corporate development at

Green Hedge .“The Tether team has been incredible to work with and is championing brand activation and Budtender engagement. We could not be more thrilled to participate in these upcoming events and look forward to connecting with Budtenders across the country, sharing knowledge and educational samples.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 4,500 Budtenders from across Canada. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education, connections and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit

.

