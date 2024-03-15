Cannabisnewsbreaks The Cannabis Place Opens Its New York City Flagship State-Licensed Dispensary In Middle Village Area

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Cannabis Place , a licensed adult-use dispensary operator in New York and New Jersey, is reporting the grand opening of its New York City flagship licensed dispensary. The location at 74-03 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village in Queens, will open its doors on Saturday, March 16, at 4.20 p.m. ET.“We picked this weekend to open because it's symbolic in many ways. By opening our state-licensed dispensary in the Middle Village area of New York City, we are providing New Yorkers with access to licensed and regulated New York Cannabis products,” said Osbert Orduña, The Cannabis Place founder and CEO.“We have created dozens of good-paying jobs in our community, revitalized a long-vacant storefront and we are bringing much-needed cannabis tax revenue that will be reinvested into our city to help fund education initiatives for kids and help our seniors and towards beautifying our communities.”
About The Cannabis Place Dispensary
The Cannabis Place is a licensed adult-use dispensary operator in New York and New Jersey. In addition to being the only small business dispensary operator in both states, The Cannabis Place Dispensary runs the nation's largest licensed cannabis“free-delivery” service providing daily free delivery of licensed cannabis products to an area with over 15 million adults, which includes all of New York City, Long Island, Westchester County and Hudson County, New Jersey. Before its launch, CEO and founder Osbert Orduña visited dispensaries across the country to develop his model for a new kind of cannabis company, which puts people over profits. For more information, visit
