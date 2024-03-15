Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Empowering Issuers With Access To Global Investor Base, Suite Of Innovative Tools

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, has published a blog article discussing how it empowers companies to engage with their shareholders and enhance investor relations (“IR”) through dual listing. The article, by Anastasia Samaras, notes that Upstream puts marketing at the forefront of dual listings, offering issuers a media package with ~$100k of IR value, featuring interviews, PRs, videos, and other collateral to amplify visibility and introduce companies to a global investor base who can access their shares on Upstream.“Upstream goes beyond traditional IR by providing smart-contract-powered shareholder engagement tools. Issuers are taking advantage of Upstream's web3 technology with digital coupon campaigns to engage with shareholders and drive awareness or sales,” writes Samaras.“By joining Upstream, you gain access to a global community and a suite of innovative tools to build deeper connections, drive revenue and achieve long-term success.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

