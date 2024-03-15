Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Is Expanding Global Reach With Innovative Products

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES)

is dramatically improving pest management technicians' toolboxes with its patent-pending Evolve(R) soft bait birth control product for rodents, which joins the liquid ContraPest(TM) product in providing non-lethal solutions to reducing rodent populations.“The patent-pending Evolve(TM) soft bait has a sausage-like appearance and poses little or no risk to human health or the environment – a significant advantage over poisons used to kill rats. SenesTech's products are the first, and still the only, such rat contraceptives registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ('EPA') that target both male and female rats... The company recommends using its Birth Control for Rats(TM) products in tandem with other rodent control products, since rats that consume Evolve(TM) or ContraPest(R) will continue to live out their life cycles for months, just without adding new generations of pups. But SenesTech's products can be used on their own if preferred,” a recent article reads.“The company's reach is expanding globally – in addition to outlets across the United States, government entities in South Africa, the Maldives and, last month, the United Arab Emirates ('UAE') market have entered agreements with the company.”

To view the full article, visit



About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM), an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, visit

