Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2023 Revenue Estimate Of $12.8 Million

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”), recently announced that, based on management estimates, its unaudited revenues for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, were $12.8 million, representing a 128% increase. The projection is contained in the all-new

investor presentation

detailing the future plans for the company.

The announcement reads,“The foregoing revenue information is based on preliminary unaudited information and management estimates for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, is not a comprehensive statement of the company's financial results as of and for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and is subject to completion of the company's financial closing procedures. The company's independent registered public accounting firm has not conducted an audit or review of, and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to, this preliminary estimate.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information or to book a discovery call or demonstration, visit the company's website at

