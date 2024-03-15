Qatar's Automobiles Sales Shift To Overdrive In January 2024: PSA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's automobiles sector began 2024 on a stronger footing with sales of new vehicles shifting to overdrive this January, as driving licences issued also saw substantial rise, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

The country witnessed 8,512 new vehicles registered in January 2024, which surged 33.2% and 151.1% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively.

The registration of new private vehicles stood at 6,074; which shot up 21.8% and 162.3% on yearly and monthly basis respectively in January 2024. Such vehicles constituted 71% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 1,124, which reported 22.4% and 138.6% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in January 2024. Such vehicles constituted 13% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 779 units, which zoomed 1670.5% and 192.2% on an annualised and monthly basis respectively in January 2024. These constituted 9% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 360 units, which soared 69% and 63.6% year-on-year and month-on-month in November 2023. These constituted 4% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 124, which constituted 2% of the total registrations in January 2024. Their registrations had however seen a 23.5% decline on an annualised basis although it grew 24% month-on-month in the review period.

As many as 51 trailers were registered in January 2024, which plummeted 20.3% year-on-year even as it surged 200% month-on-month. These constituted less than 1% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 138,014 units, which fell 2.2% on yearly basis but increased 156.8% on a monthly basis in the review period.

The renewal of registration was reported in 81,752 units, which was down 1.3% year-on-year but expanded 181.7% month-on-month in January 2024. It constituted 59% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The transfer of ownership was seen in 33,441 vehicles in January 2024, which was up 0.9% on an annualised basis but shot up 130.5% month-on-month. It constituted 24% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period against 24% in October 2023.

The number of driving licenses saw an overall 8.9% year-on-year jump to 10,968 in January 2024 with those issued to Qatari males increasing by 11.5%, Qatari females by 5.6%, non-Qatari females by 25.4% and non-Qatari males by 6.3%.

The number of driving licenses saw a 23.6% month-on-month surge with those issued to Qatari males and females increasing by 24.4% and 4.1%; and those to non-Qatari males and females by 23.9% and 25.3% respectively.

The modified vehicles' registration stood at 4,879; which declined 20.3% on an annualised basis but grew 148% month-on-month in January 2024. They constituted 4% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 4,986 units, which tanked 37.3% year-on-year, even as it shot up 53.1% on a monthly basis in January 2024. They constituted 4% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of cancelled vehicles was 1,942; declining 36.1% year-on-year but grew 153.9% month-on-month in January 2024. They constituted 2% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 2,374 units, which increased 57.7% and 197.9% on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in January 2024. It constituted 1% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The re-registration was done in 179 vehicles, which soared 79% and 306.8% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in January 2024.

MENAFN15032024000067011011ID1107983069