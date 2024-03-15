Fifth Third Names New Chief Sustainability Officer

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, March 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Fifth Third announced Pratik Raval as chief sustainability officer. He will lead the Sustainability Office, which is a part of Fifth Third's Corporate Responsibility Office. Raval reports to Fifth Third Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Kala Gibson.

“Fifth Third's Purpose is to improve lives and the well-being of its communities,” said Gibson.“Pratik comes to us with a wealth of expertise in corporate sustainability as a business strategy. I'm confident in Pratik's abilities to further the Bank's efforts to create long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders and deliver on our five key sustainability priorities.”

Raval joins Fifth Third with more than 20 years of global experience in corporate sustainability and environmental, social and governance, including business strategy, financial product and service innovation, design and technology integration, and reporting and communication. He previously held positions including Consulting Partner and Head of Sustainability Strategy and Solutions for various business segments of Tata Consultancy Services USA. He also held positions at American Express and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Raval was named one of the Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders for 2022 by the Consulting Report and recognized among the Top 20 Thought Leaders in Sustainability from Around the World by the CEO Magazine Global. He was named a World Economic Forum Expert in sustainability development, climate change and innovation.

Fifth Third's five, board-approved corporate sustainability priorities are to strengthen our communities, promote inclusion and diversity, deliver on our commitment to employees, keep our customers at the center, and address climate change. To learn more about Fifth Third's Sustainability initiatives, click here . Our report on Community Impact is available here .

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at .