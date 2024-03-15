(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of a recurring series, Cascale details the involvement and vision of its Board members. In the latest blog post, Sean Cady VP Global Sustainability, Responsibility, Trade and Government Affairs, VF Corporation, and Interim CEO, Cascale Governance, shares his perspective on building a career of purpose. Cady reflects on the organization's new phase of positive impact and the opportunity ahead to scale collective action. You can read more in his blog post titled, Board Interview: Sean Cady on Building a Career of Purpose .

