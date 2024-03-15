Cultivating Gratitude Daily: Meet Lea-Angela Atienza

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do at GoDaddy.

My name is Lea (pronounced like Princess Leia from Star Wars) and I am an Accounting Analyst at GoDaddy, based in Los Angeles. I am a part of the Registry Accounting Team. If you have a domain, such as ".com", my team handles the accounting and finance process of it all! I have been working at GoDaddy for just over a year now. I started my career at a Big Four Accounting firm as an external auditor in the entertainment and tech industry. After working there, I took a sabbatical to obtain my CPA license. During this time, I also started a side hustle called“The Cool CPA” where I create content on finance, career, and wellness. I have been a GoDaddy customer since 2018, utilizing domains and the website builder. I truly resonate with GoDaddy's mission to empower entrepreneurs, considering I am one myself! In my spare time, you can find me at the beach, watching a Lakers game, indulging in self-care activities, working out at the gym, or working on my personal blog - "LimitlessByLea."

Why is GDWIT important to you as a woman in this industry?

GoDaddy Women in Technology is important to me because it empowers women to collaborate and support each other in every stage of life, whether navigating personal challenges or advancing in our careers. It is a powerful community that truly feels like home, where we come together to share our experiences, offer support, and forge meaningful connections.

What advice would you give to women entering the tech industry?

My advice is to have an open mindset on creativity and curiosity. Remember, there's no such thing as a "dumb" question, so lean in and ask away! Each of us brings a unique and powerful impact to the tech industry. Our diverse backgrounds and experiences hold immense value. When we ask questions, voice our ideas, and implement strategies, we create a positive domino effect within our team, company, community, and beyond.

What motivates you at work?

My parents are my biggest motivators at work. They are hard-working immigrants that moved to America from the Philippines. I am incredibly grateful to be born and raised in California as it has given me limitless opportunities in my education and career. My father retired from the U.S. Air Force and my mother is a Financial Management Analyst at the Los Angeles Air Force Base. I have so much gratitude for their support as it has shaped me into who I am today.

Tell us about your biggest role model or mentor.

I have many role models and mentors in my career and personal life. I am inspired by all of my mentors as they have shown me that it is possible to build a family, create a powerful impact in your career, and have an unstoppable mindset, believing that you can achieve anything you set your mind to!

How does your team, manager, or GoDaddy as a whole support your career development and aspirations?

My team, manager, and company provide ample opportunities for my growth and development. I'm entrusted with ownership of new projects, tasks, and leading finance trainings, which align perfectly with my career aspirations and the mission to empower entrepreneurs. My unique perspective as both a GoDaddy customer and employee enhances my understanding and contributions. No matter what department you're in, the skills being learned are transferable in any role!

What does International Women's Day mean to you?

International Women's Day is a day to recognize women and celebrate our accomplishments in our families, communities, and industry. It is a day to celebrate our diversity and an opportunity to honor the previous generations that have led us here. I hope all women strive to be their authentic self, appreciate the in-between moments of life, and cultivate gratitude daily.

