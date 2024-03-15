Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Celebrates Women's History Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco division marked Women's History Month with their FABulous FAB (Food and Beverage) Women's event! The celebration featured meet and greets, delectable food and drink samplings courtesy of over 25 women-owned & women-led businesses including Ying's Kitchen, Slim Kim, Dalmatia, and more.

DJ Tess set the mood with tunes, attendees enjoyed product giveaways and special savings, and a few lucky guests won raffles of gift cards and gift baskets. Special appearances were made by Jewel-Osco's mascot, JoJo, Bensenville Village President, Frank DeSimone, and local police officers. In honor of the event, a charitable donation was made to NextUp .

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .