Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Celebrates Women's History Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco division marked Women's History Month with their FABulous FAB (Food and Beverage) Women's event! The celebration featured meet and greets, delectable food and drink samplings courtesy of over 25 women-owned & women-led businesses including Ying's Kitchen, Slim Kim, Dalmatia, and more.
DJ Tess set the mood with tunes, attendees enjoyed product giveaways and special savings, and a few lucky guests won raffles of gift cards and gift baskets. Special appearances were made by Jewel-Osco's mascot, JoJo, Bensenville Village President, Frank DeSimone, and local police officers. In honor of the event, a charitable donation was made to NextUp .
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
MENAFN15032024007202015466ID1107983055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.