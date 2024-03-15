Baker Tilly's Chief Diversity Officer Shane Lloyd Spearheads Conversation On Social Class And The Workplace

(MENAFN- 3BL) Unlike some seemingly observable markers of difference, social class can be invisible. But that doesn't mean it does not affect our individual experiences and organizational structures. That's the crux of Baker Tilly Chief Diversity Officer Shane Lloyd 's article in Fast Company, Social class impacts workplace culture. Here's what companies can do.

The article outlines the impact social class can have on individual experience, opportunities for growth and career advancement. It also outlines practical steps companies can take to mitigate these effects and to begin conversations around social class. Many of Shane's tips are being put into place at Baker Tilly through the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) approach, including reassessing educational requirements for certain positions, offering a loan repayment benefit, rethinking office gatherings to make them more inclusive and, critically, talking about social class.

“We are constantly expanding how we look at our world and our company through the lens of DEI,” said Shane.“Social class is one lens that, in a society based on the idea of meritocracy, has long been neglected. I'm proud that we're starting to have those conversations here at Baker Tilly, which is proof of the openness of our team members to explore new ideas and consider new viewpoints.”

Shane's thought leadership on this topic was also featured in an article in Employee Benefit News, Why class bias may be sabotaging your DEI efforts.

