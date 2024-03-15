Qatar Meteorology Department Warns Of Rain With Thunder, Strong Winds From Tonight Till Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Different parts of the country received scattered rainfall today, while some areas witnessed light rain accompanied by thunder.

Earlier in the day, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) posted on X that "scattered rainshowers were observed at places, thundery at times inshore and offshore."

Following its announcement on March 14 that there are chances of thundery rain over the weekend , QMD said in its latest forecast that weather radar continues to observe moderate to heavy rain at the northern areas.

The Met department also issued a marine warning of thundery rain accompanied by strong wind and high sea, as the wave height range from 2-4 feet, rising to 8 feet. Citizens and residents are reminded to avoid marine activities during this period, such as free swimming, boat trips, scuba diving, surfing, and fishing tours.

Tomorrow, March 16, QMD forecasted chances of scattered rain, with the northern areas expected to experience thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea offshore.

Winds are predicted to shift from southeasterly to northeasterly at 5-15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 25 knots, at places at times.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at 5-15 knots, gusting to 22 knots at northern areas at first.

The temperature in Doha tomorrow will range between 21°C and 29°C. The minimum temperature recorded today is 19°C at Abu Samra and Turayna areas.

Meanwhile, as driving during Ramadan can be challenging especially during poor weather condition, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) urges motorists to take extra caution behind the wheel in order to prevent accidents. Here are traffic safety guidelines for motorists during Ramadan .

QMD and MOI remind the public to exercise caution during the inclement weather.