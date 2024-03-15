Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Singaporean Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Friday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore HE Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the economic field. Also, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.