ED Raids BRS Leader Kavitha's Premises In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Hyderabad premises in the Delhi liquor policy case. The searches were carried out by a team of 10 officers from Delhi. A large number of police officials were deployed near Kavitha's residence during the raid, reported HT. In addition to the ED raid time, Income Tax (IT) officials were also present on the spot Read: 'Rahul Gandhi is like a guest, eats biryani, paan...that's it': BRS leader K Kavitha takes a dig at Congress MP | WatchBefore the recent ED raid, she had skipped several summons issued by the agency. The BRS leader's name came forward in the Delhi excise policy scam after ED found her links to a 'south group' named lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now-scrapped policy for 2021-22 BRS leader was approached by the Enforcement Directorate for the first time in 2023 for her alleged connection with Vijay Nair, the communication head of AAP. She is said to be in constant touch with Nair, who was engaged with businessmen from the liquor industry and politicians during the formulation and execution of policies, she was presented with the written statement of Butchibabu Gorantla, her former chartered accountant, and Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who used to accompany her in various meetings with Nair and others. The Central Board of Investigation had arrested Butchibabu in February, whereas Pillai was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March last year one of his statements, Butchibabu had admitted that K Kavitha had a political understanding with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

“There was a political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) and (former) deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) of Delhi. In that process, K Kavitha has also met Vijay Nair on 19th-20th March 2021” Butchibabu said in his statement recorded before the ED officials in February 2023 his statement, he also claimed that Vijay Nair was trying to impress Kavitha with what he could do with the policy.

