Sandeshkhali Violence: 11 Victims Meet President Droupadi Murmu, Seek Intervention 'To Safeguard SC, ST Community'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As many as 11 victims of violence including five women from Sandeshkhali met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday. The victims submitted a memorandum to President Murmu, seeking her intervention \"to safeguard the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community\" in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, an official said to news agency ANI,

they stated in the memorandum that the victims belong to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community and“have been subjected to severe oppression and injustice”.ALSO READ: Sandeshkhali incident to be made into movie. Big announcement on Women's Day, shooting to begin in AugustDr Partha Biswas, Director of the Center for SC/ST Support and Research, told ANI that 11 victims visited Murmu on Friday, out of which five were women and six were men.\"...the victims submitted a memorandum to President Murmu on Friday. \"The President heard the whole matter with great sympathy and was very saddened by this...,\" Biswas was quoted as saying to the Memorandum, the Sandeskhali victims urged the President's intervention to safeguard the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community in Sandeskhali.\"We hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. We pray for your urgent intervention to safeguard the marginalized families from Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The victims belong to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community and have been subjected to severe oppression and injustice,\" ANI reported citing the Memorandum.\"Given your esteemed position as the guardian of justice and equality in our nation, we believe that your guidance and assistance are crucial in addressing this matter effectively,\" it added further said that President Murmu's intervention will bring solace and relief to the oppressed people in Sandeshkhali. \"Your Excellency, your wisdom, and compassion are revered by millions across our nation. We are hopeful that your intervention will... serve as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities across India,\" the memorandum read.\"Thank you for considering our request and given us the opportunity to express the plight and gloomy fact of our community in West Bengal. We eagerly await your response and guidance regarding such a grievous issue,\" the victim added women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district erupted in protests and came out on the streets, accusing expelled TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of \"land-grab and sexual assault\" under coercion.(With inputs from ANI)



