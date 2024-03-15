'We're Pressing Very Hard For Early Discharge...': MEA On Indians Duped Into Fighting Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Updating about Delhi's negotiations with Moscow for the return of Indians who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is“pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge.”He also said that efforts are going on to bring back the mortal remains of two Indians who passed away in Russia. He said that the paperwork has been done and there are chances that the mortal remains of the two Indians will be handed over to the family in India by 16th or 17th March.“We also have two people who passed away.
The paperwork of their mortal remains has been done. The funeral agency, which we have engaged, has handed over the bodies. We are in touch with the family. We are also in touch with the Russian authorities. And hopefully, we will have the mortal remains in India by the end of this week, that is on Sunday or thereabout. So hopefully, on the 16th or 17th, they'll be here and then handed over to the family. So that is the update on Russia,” he said Jaiswal's update on India's effort to bring back Indians who are being forced to fight the Russia's war against Ukraine bears resemblance to what he said in March beginning. During his previous media addresses, the MEA spokesperson had maintained that India is trying hard for an \"early discharge\" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army. However, no firm update has come on the matter.
According to media reports, many Indians who have been recruited as security helpers in the Russian military have been forced to fight with Russian soldiersMEA reacts to US comments on CAADuring the weekly press briefing, the MEA spokesperson gave a stern response to the US after it expressed concerns over the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Calling the CAA laws implementation India's internal matter Jaiswal said,“Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted. Partners and wellwishers of India should welcome the intent with which this step has been taken.”\"The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship, so this must be underlined. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity, and supports human rights. As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of CAA, and there have been comments made by several others, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted,\" Jaiswal added.
