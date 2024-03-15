US Singer Mary Millben Lauds CAA, Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah For 'Upholding Religious Freedom'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "US singer and actress Mary Millben lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's announcement related to the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. \"This is a pathway towards peace. This is a true act of democracy,\" she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter READ: CAA Row: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Act rules on March 19She said that as a \"Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom, I applaud the Modi-led government announcing today the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act now granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan\".ALSO READ: 'Lectures by those who...': India reacts to US 'concerned' remark on CAAShe also thanked PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for \"upholding religious freedom\".\"Thank you PM @narendramodi @AmitShah, and the Indian Government for your compassionate leadership and most importantly for upholding religious freedom in welcoming those persecuted,\" she tweeted on March 11 statement came after the Union Home Ministry notified implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules on Monday, March 11. The announcement was made days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections schedule READ: Here are 'key issues' that the Citizenship Law may solveThe CAA was introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019. It aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014 Minister Amit Shah recently asserted that the BJP-led central government will never compromise with CAA. Speaking to ANI, Amit Shah said,“This is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, we will never compromise on it and CAA will never be taken back. The opposition is also aware that it has bleak chances of coming to power.\"
