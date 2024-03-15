Electoral Bond Data: How Much Money Did BJP Encash This Year Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds worth ₹6060 crore between April 2019 and February 2024 - receiving a significant financial boost during various elections. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the ruling party ruling party encashed electoral bonds worth ₹1771 crore during the Lok Sabha elections. It also made use of these donations during Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. More recently, the BJP redeemed bonds worth more than ₹200 crore in the first 24 days of January, ahead of the general elections.

The BJP encashed electoral bonds worth ₹110 crore on January 12 and another ₹35 crore on January 17. The party utilised bonds worth ₹50 crore a day later, followed by a final tranche of ₹6 crore on January 24 released by the EC also reveals that the saffron party encashed bonds worth around ₹1770 during the multi-phase Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Reportedly the party redeemed ₹1,056.86 crore in April 2019 followed by Rs.714.71 crore the next month. It also made use of ₹702 crore during the November 2023 Assembly elections.

ALSO READ: Electoral bonds case: Who gave how much to which party? The guessing game is on...The data furnished by the State Bank of India however not specify the political party that received donations from a particular company or individual. The Supreme Court of India admonished SBI on Friday for sharing incomplete information. The apex court said that the bank had been required to provide the number unique to each electoral bond that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party many as 11,671 bonds of the highest ₹1 crore denomination were purchased during the nearly four-year period beginning April 2019. They account for 96% of the overall value of bonds bought for making donations to various political parties.(With inputs from agencies)

