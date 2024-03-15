Electoral Bonds Data: Reliance Denies Link To Third Largest Donor Qwik Supply

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Electoral bonds data: Reliance Industries on Friday denied links with Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds. A spokesperson of Reliance made it clear that Qwik Supply Chain, which has its registered address at Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC), is not the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's subsidiary.

The development came a day after Qwik Supply Chain was ranked as the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds on a list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday Bonds Data Live updates\"Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd is not a subsidiary of any Reliance entity,\" the spokesperson of Reliance Industries said political observers expressed surprise when the name of India's largest company, Reliance Industries, was not found on the list of donor companies in the electoral bonds data. But soon, the Mukesh Ambani-led company was linked with Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited Supply Chain purchased electoral bonds worth ₹410 crore between financial years 2021-22 and 2023-24 and was ranked third highest donor after Future Gaming and Hotel Services ( ₹1,368 crore) and Megha Engineering ( ₹966 crore).The Navi Mumbai-based company was registered in November 2000 with an authorised share capital of ₹130.99 crore. As per publicly available information about Qwik Supply Chain, it makes warehouses and storage units. In FY22-23, the company earned ₹500 crore in revenue, but the profit details of the Qwik Supply Chain are not public Industries-Qwik Supply Chain linkThe top officials of the Qwik Supply Chain link the company with Reliance Industries. Qwik Supply Chain has three directors on its board with Tapas Mitra being the longest-serving director. Tapas Mitra also sits on the board of 25 other companies like Reliance Eros Productions LLP and companies like Jamnagar Kandla Pipeline Company Private Limited, the Jamnagar Kandla Pipeline is an Ahmedabad-registered company and its address is shared by some other Reliance companies like Reliance Paging Private Limited, Jamnagar Ratlam Pipeline Private Limited, Reliance Tankages Private Limited, and Reliance Oil and Petroleum Private Limited company named Honeywell Properties Private Limited on the list of electoral bond donors is being linked with Reliance Industries through its director Satyanarayanamurthy Veera Venkata Korlep. He has been serving on the boards of several Reliance group firms since 2005 Properties Private Limited donated ₹30 crore to political parties through electoral bonds.



MENAFN15032024007365015876ID1107983025