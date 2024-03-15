Electoral Bonds 'Biggest Extortion Scam, Way To Take Hafta From Firms': Rahul Gandhi In First Reaction To SBI Data

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "While addressing a rally in Thane, Rahul Gandhi branded the SBI Electoral Bond Scheme, implemented by the Modi government as the 'biggest extortion racket in the world.\" He also alleged that the BJP has captured the institutional framework of the country by using“CBI, ED, and IT department.”Electoral Bonds scheme Live Updates“The BJP has captured the institutional framework of the country...This is the biggest anti-national activity which is going on... CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments are being used, big companies are extorted, shares of big contracts are being taken and before taking the contracts electoral bonds are being given,” said Rahul Gandhi.“The Electoral Bond scheme is the world's biggest extortion racket, a way to take hafta from companies. None of the Opposition parties are giving out infra or defence contracts. None of the Opposition parties have used Pegasus or control CBI or the ED,” he added speaking at a press conference during the last leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra, he alleged that the funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments the links between the government contracts given to companies and their mention in the SBI electoral bonds donors list, Rahul Gandhi said,“Months after a contract was given, the corporate was giving electoral bonds to the BJP.” At the same time, Rahul Gandhi clarified that there was“no connection between contracts given by Congress governments in states and electoral bonds.”ED, EC, CBI weapons of BJP and RSS, says Rahul GandhiThe Wayanad MP further claimed that the institutions of the country, be it ED, Election Commission of India or CBI, have been transformed into weapons of the BJP and RSS.“The institution of the country whether it is ED, Election Commission of India or CBI, now they are not the institution of the country but the weapons of BJP and RSS. If these institutions had done their work, this would have not happened. They should think about this one day when the BJP government changes, then action will be taken and the action will be such that these things will not repeat again,” said Gandhi on Friday.
