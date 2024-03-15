Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC Directs Tihar Jail To Allow Aaftab 8 Hours Daily Outside Solitary Cell

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi High Court on Friday (March 15) intervened in the case of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case and directed the Tihar Jail authorities to grant him eight hours of outdoor exposure each day, preceding his confinement to a solitary cell at night.

The court's directive, delivered by a bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, came after Poonawala's contention that his continuous solitary cell, justified under the guise of security, was unjust. Poonawala's legal counsel argued that unlike other inmates who enjoy eight hours of outdoor time, Poonawala is currently only permitted one hour each in the morning and evening.

Election Commission of India to announce Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule on Saturday

Acknowledging the petitioner's plea, the bench, comprising Justice Girish Kathpalia, ordered the jail authorities to adhere to the standard practice of granting eight hours of outdoor time, while maintaining solitary cell for Poonawala during the night.

In response, the counsel representing the jail authorities cited security concerns as the reason for keeping Poonawala separate from other inmates. This decision had been reinforced by a trial court following an attack on Poonawala during a previous transfer.

Poonawala's lawyer said that his client's lack of human interaction and protested against his solitary cell despite not having committed any offenses within the jail premises.

Kerala: Police book African footballer, 15 others in Malappuram clash

Aaftab Poonawala stands accused of the gruesome murder of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, in May 2022. The accused strangled her and dismembered her body, hiding the remains across Delhi to avoid detection. The Delhi Police filed a comprehensive chargesheet in January 2023, and subsequently, a trial court framed charges of murder and evidence tampering against Poonawala.