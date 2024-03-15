'Grateful For Your Warm Wishes': Mamata Banerjee Thanks PM Modi For Support Upon Hospital Discharge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following her discharge from the hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (March 15) expressed her gratitude towards political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their well-wishes during her recovery from 'major injuries' sustained in a fall at her residence in Kalighat, South Kolkata. Banerjee returned home after receiving preliminary treatment for her injuries.

In a gesture of appreciation, Banerjee embarked on a gratitude spree, acknowledging each leader individually on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. This came in response to the outpouring of concern from leaders across the political spectrum after images of Banerjee's injuries were shared by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) official handle.

Responding to PM Modi's wishes, Banerjee conveyed her gratitude and said, "Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM Narendra Modi ji. Thank you."

On Thursday, CM Banerjee suffered a bleeding injury to her forehead following a fall at her residence in Kalighat, South Kolkata. She was subsequently admitted to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital and later transferred to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at the IPGME&R – SSKM Hospital Centre for further treatment.

Doctors at the hospital administered three stitches to her forehead and one to her nose. Following stabilization of her condition, Banerjee was discharged from the hospital.

