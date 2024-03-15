Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Terms Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday Wish As 'Creepy', Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda celebrates his 32nd birthday on March 15 and has been receiving wishes from his peers and fans. On this special occasion, Rashmika Mandanna, who is often linked romantically with Vijay Deverakonda took to her Instagram account to extend her birthday greetings.



Rashmika Mandanna's social media post



In the picture shared by Rashmika, Anand is captured in a traditional kurta, partially obscured, with only one eye visible. While the gesture is undoubtedly sweet, Anand's response to the post adds an unexpected twist to the birthday exchange.







Anand Deverakonda's reaction

Reposting Rashmika's picture on his own Instagram story, Anand expresses his gratitude for the birthday wish but humorously labels the image as creepy. His lighthearted remarks piqued the curiosity of fans, prompting speculation about the context behind the term.







About Anand Deverakonda



Anand Deverakonda, who made his debut in the film industry with the 2019 romantic thriller 'Dorasani,' directed by K.V.R. Mahendra, is recognized for his talent and versatility. As the brother of Vijay Deverakonda, a prominent figure in the industry, Anand continues to carve his niche with noteworthy performances and engaging projects.