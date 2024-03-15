Karnataka Cabinet Approves Rs 15,611 Crore For Ring Road, Kadabagere Metro Expansion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka Cabinet has given the nod for a mammoth investment of ₹15,611 crore towards the expansion of the city's metro network. This approval, announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marks a pivotal step forward in addressing the burgeoning transportation needs of the state capital.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, speaking on behalf of the government, emphasized the pivotal role of the metro in alleviating Bengaluru's traffic woes. The approved third phase of the metro project encompasses a sprawling 44.65 kilometres, strategically designed to ease commuting hassles along crucial corridors.

Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

A major highlight of the expansion entails the extension of the metro along Outer Ring Road, spanning a distance of 32.15 kilometres from Hebbal to J.P. Nagar. Additionally, a 12 stretch from Hosahalli to Kadbagere on Magadi Road is slated for development, further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for residents across the city.

Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in initial phase: BMRCL

The ambitious endeavour is estimated to be completed by 2028, although timelines may be subject to adjustments due to factors such as land acquisition procedures and other logistical considerations. Notably, the state government has committed to providing 80 to 85 per cent of the funding for the project, underscoring its dedication to bolstering public infrastructure and facilitating smoother urban mobility.

Delta Electronics India Private Limited has stepped forward to contribute ₹65 crore towards the construction of the Bommasandra Metro Railway Station. In exchange for this financial support, the company secures naming rights for the station, which will be known as 'Delta Electronic Bommasandra Metro Station' for the next three decades.