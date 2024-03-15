Priyanka Chopra looks dreamy in ivory attire at Bulgari event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra dazzled in an elegant ivory ensemble during a Bulgari event held in Mumbai. The actress graced the occasion and returned to Mumbai with her daughter Malti yesterday that is 14th of March

Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance in an ivory ensemble at a Bulgari event in Mumbai on March 15

Accompanied by daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka's return to India was marked by her stunning appearance at the event

She opted for an ivory bralette and satin pants, accessorized with a Bulgari neckpiece and minimal hoops

Priyanka's chic messy ponytail complemented her look, along with peach lipstick

As the brand ambassador of Bulgari, Priyanka graced the occasion at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai