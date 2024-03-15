ED Raids BRS Leader K Kavitha's Residence Over Delhi Liquor Policy Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (March 15) conducted a raid at the residence of BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad, in the ongoing Delhi liquor policy case. This development comes after Kavitha's repeated failure to comply with summons issued by the agency.

As an MLC in Telangana, Kavitha had evaded at least two summonses issued by the ED, raising suspicions regarding her involvement in the case.

The investigation into the money laundering case related to the revoked Delhi liquor policy took a new turn when one of the accused, Amit Arora, implicated Kavitha during questioning.

Allegations suggest the existence of a liquor lobby dubbed the 'South Group', accused of channeling Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP leaders through another individual, Vijay Nair. Kavitha's purported ties to a business associate believed to be the mastermind behind the South Group further complicated the situation.

Earlier, Kavitha was interrogated thrice last year regarding the case, with her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Despite maintaining her innocence, Kavitha accused the BJP-led Central government of utilizing central agencies to infiltrate Telangana through covert means.

Notably, Kavitha is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The ED has also implicated Kavitha's associate as the handler of the "South Group", intensifying scrutiny on her alleged involvement.

Meanwhile, the probe agency has issued several summonses to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the same case. However, Kejriwal has chosen to disregard all eight summonses issued against him, raising questions about his potential role in the ongoing investigation.