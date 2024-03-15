Mcdonald's Faces Global Technical Issues, Customers Left Without Service As Disruptions Halt Operations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) McDonald's, the famous fast-food chain, is currently grappling with widespread technical problems across several countries, leaving many customers unable to order their favorite meals. In the UK, a franchise owner, Sarah McLean, revealed to the BBC about an IT issue affecting all 21 branches under her management on a Friday morning.

The problem, described as an "IT outage" by area managers, caused significant disruptions

in service. Similarly, in Japan, McDonald's acknowledged a "system failure," urging customers to be patient while they work on restoring services.

This system glitch has not spared other nations like Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Austria, where social media users voiced their frustrations over the inability to place orders. Downdetector, a platform monitoring IT issues, recorded a surge in problems related to the McDonald's UK app.

Reports of outages also surfaced in China and Sweden, adding to the company's global woes. Australian McDonald's spokesperson confirmed the technology outage affecting their nationwide restaurants and assured customers of efforts to swiftly resolve the issue. In a bizarre turn of events, some outlets resorted to cash-only transactions and manual calculations due to the technical breakdown, as shared by customers like Ted Anderson in Japan.

The scale of this disruption is staggering, with complaints pouring in from various corners of the globe. Germin van Royen from New Zealand described the situation as "crazy," highlighting the widespread impact of the outage across multiple countries.

McDonald's in Japan, operating thousands of stores, issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and requested customers to bear with them until services are fully restored. This widespread technical meltdown serves as a stark reminder of the reliance on digital infrastructure in today's fast-paced world, leaving both customers and businesses scrambling for solutions amidst the chaos.