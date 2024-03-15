One Nation, One Election Will Have Political And Economic Dividends For Citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'One Nation, One Election ' - an idea endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi time and again -- makes a whole lot of sense and has the potential to deliver political and economic dividends for citizens, according to BJP national spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Asserting that frequent elections in India put the brakes on development and governance, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said multiple elections created an ecosystem of vested interests that thrives on them.

"One Nation, One Election is a much-needed electoral reform. This will directly benefit every Indian citizen and disadvantages those who prey on the uncertainties caused by frequent elections," the BJP national spokesperson said.

Further enumerating the benefits of having One Nation, One Election, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the electoral reform would not only make the political system more accountable but also significantly reduce the cost that is incurred due to multiple elections.

"The money that could be saved from holding multiple polls is the real economic dividend, which in turn can be pushed into infrastructures like building hospitals, schools and roads," he explained.

"One Nation, One Election is the real conversation between the citizens of the country and the Centre and not about any 70-year dynast / political party trying to mislead otherwise due to their vested interests to make money through multiple elections across India," he said.

He also called for better coordination between the judiciary and the executive and the Centre, which will harmonize election roles and reduce mischief at all levels.

Asserting the task ahead is to create awareness and build consensus among citizens, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it is the duty of the elected representative to serve for 5 years and that is where accountability comes in.

As for Opposition's apprehensions, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that there's nothing like an "easy reform".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major reforms like GST, cleaning up of the economy and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have happened in the last 5 years," he concluded.