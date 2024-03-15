BRS MLC K Kavitha Being Brought To Delhi By ED In Connection With Liquor Policy Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (March 15) took Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha into custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam, reports said.

It is reportedly said that the BRS leader was taken into custody hours after the ED team conducted searches at her Hyderabad residence. After completing the legal procedures, Kavitha will be brought to Delhi for futher investigations.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, found herself entangled in legal proceedings after failing to comply with at least two summonses issued by the agency earlier this year.

Despite being summoned for questioning by the ED on January 16, the 45-year-old BRS leader chose not to appear, citing a Supreme Court ruling that purportedly shielded her from such inquiries. However, sources within the Enforcement Directorate contested this claim, saying that the relief granted by the apex court had expired.

This is not the first instance of Kavitha facing interrogation. Last year, she was questioned thrice in connection with the same case, with her statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Maintaining her innocence, Kavitha denied any wrongdoing and instead accused the BJP-led Central government of orchestrating a misuse of central agencies to gain undue influence in Telangana.

The situation intensified when Amit Arora, a key figure in the defunct Delhi liquor policy scandal, implicated Kavitha during his interrogation. Allegations surfaced suggesting the existence of a "South Group" within the liquor industry, purportedly responsible for funneling significant sums, up to Rs 100 crore, to various Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders through intermediary Vijay Nair.

Further complicating matters, the Enforcement Directorate asserted that Kavitha's associate purportedly served as the handler for the "South Group," adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the probe agency also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the same case, issuing him multiple summonses. However, Kejriwal opted to evade all eight summonses served against him.

