Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal; Hostage And Prisoner Exchange Details Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the US that includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

The proposal suggests an initial release of Israeli hostages, including women, children, elderly, and ill individuals, in return for the freedom of 700-1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, with an inclusion of Israeli "female recruits."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office dismissed the proposal, labeling it as based on "unrealistic demands," with an update expected to be discussed in the war and extended security cabinets.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating efforts to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas regarding the terms of a ceasefire, amid a growing humanitarian crisis affecting a quarter of Gaza's population.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emphasized efforts to achieve a Gaza ceasefire, increase aid delivery, and facilitate the movement of displaced Palestinians within Gaza.

Hamas insists on an agreement that ends the conflict, while Israel has rejected previous truce proposals, maintaining its stance on not ending the war until Hamas is dismantled.

According to the latest proposal, Hamas plans to set a date for a permanent ceasefire after the initial hostage and prisoner exchange, along with a deadline for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by the release of all detainees from both sides in a subsequent stage.