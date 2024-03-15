Cheteshwar Pujara Was Considered But Not Selected For England Tests: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to a recent report, Indian cricket team stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara was under consideration for the last three Test matches against England in the concluded series. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar ultimately opted for youngster Devdutt Padikkal. Despite Pujara's impressive domestic track record, Agarkar favored Padikkal due to his height, which was seen as an advantage against the England bowlers. The decision was also influenced by Padikkal's promising performance in the Ranji Trophy.

A BCCI source disclosed, "It was Agarkar who suggested Jurel's name... Picking a youngster who hasn't had much red-ball exposure at the top level straightaway into the Indian side for an important series like England was always going to be a brave call but Agarkar had seen enough to vouch for the youngster." The source further revealed that despite discussions about Pujara's inclusion considering his Ranji Trophy form, Agarkar remained steadfast in his decision to back Padikkal.

Padikkal eventually made his debut in the final Test in Dharamsala, where he showcased composure with a gritty 65 in the first innings against the England bowlers.

Also Read:

ICC implements 'Stop Clock' for white-ball international matches from T20 World Cup 2024