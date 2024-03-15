Setback For BJD: Actor-Politician Arindam Roy Quits Party, Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant blow to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), actor-turned-politician Arindam Roy announced his resignation from the party's primary membership on Friday, opting instead to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Arindam, who had served as the general secretary and a prominent campaigner for the BJD since the 2014 elections, formally submitted his resignation to the party's leader, Naveen Patnaik.

Taking to social media, the actor shared his resignation letter and tagged Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, as well as the party's organizational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, who incidentally is his brother-in-law.

Shortly after resigning, Arindam wasted no time in affiliating himself with the saffron party, joining BJP Odisha Chief Manmohan Samal and other party dignitaries at their state headquarters.

Arindam stated that he has been working in the BJD party since 2009, and have been the Star Campaigner since 2014.

“I have been working at the ground level as an observer in various elections In Cuttack, Tirtol, Tirtol by-elections, and Koraput Zilla Parishad & Municipality elections. But with a heavy heart I am very sorry to say that my work has not yet been recognized by you or your appointed members.,” the actor said.

Arindam also expressed his frustration, mentioning that he had been attempting to arrange a meeting with the party's supremo for some time without success.

Feeling marginalized and believing that he doesn't meet the criteria to directly engage with the party president, Arindam made the difficult decision to resign from his position as General Secretary of the BJD, as well as his membership within the party.

“I hope you will understand my situation and not keep any grudge against me,” Arindam concluded with a request to the CM and BJD supremo.