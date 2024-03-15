KTR Questions ED Over Kavitha’S Arrest Without Transit Warrant

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Friday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for arresting BRS MLC and his sister K. Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case without any transit warrant.

Rama Rao, who rushed to Kavitha's house in the Banjara Hills here soon after learning about her arrest, also had an argument with the ED officials for taking Kavitha into custody even after giving an assurance to the Supreme Court.

The BRS leader warned the ED officials that they will have to face problems in the court for arresting Kavitha despite giving a word to the Supreme Court.

KTR alleged that the ED officials intentionally came to arrest Kavitha on a Friday, as he slammed the ED for not even allowing the family members into the house even after the searches were over.

The BRS leader said that there is no possibility of producing Kavitha before a magistrate on Friday.

KTR also vented his ire at the local police for not allowing BRS leaders and family members into the house.

The ED officials plan to shift Kavitha to Delhi by a flight on Friday night itself.

The BRS leaders and the family members of Kavitha, meanwhile, said they will cooperate fully with the ED, adding that they will peacefully fight against the 'illegal' arrest democratically.

KTR, and his cousin and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, appealed to the party leaders and workers to remain calm and not stop the ED officials from shifting her to Delhi.