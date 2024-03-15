IPL 2024: Dhoni Is The One Pillar That Everyone Looks Up To At CSK, Says Ex-Teammate Ambati Rayudu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Former India cricketer and Indian Premier League stalwart Ambati Rayudu says skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the key to Chennai Super Kings' fortunes as he is one pillar that everyone looks up to at CSK.

Rayudu is one of the commentators unveiled by official broadcaster Star Sports who will provide their insights and analyses during the tournament.

Among these luminaries, making his debut commentary appearance, Rayudu dwelled on CSK's chances this season giving his insights into the franchise that he represented last year.

From dissecting team compositions amidst injury concerns to speculating on the strategic moves of seasoned captain MS Dhoni, Rayudu's insights add depth and nuance to viewers' understanding of the game.

With a keen eye on Dhoni's potential batting order adjustments and the unwavering support of the CSK fan base, Rayudu offered a unique perspective on the dynamics that define the IPL.

“With Dhoni Bhai, you never know, but knowing him and what's happened in the last few seasons I doubt that he would really promote himself up the order and he would promote a youngster there because (Devon) Conway is injured. I'm sure with his batting, he may promote himself one or two (spots) up, but not in the top order," said Rayudu, who has won six IPL titles and shares the record with Rohit Sharma.

Rayudu further lauded Dhoni saying,“He observes the team, and the players and how they are going about, who is ready who is not ready, then he fills up his 12-13 players quietly and he keeps them constant for the whole season.”

Rayudu, during the 'Star Sports Press Room programme, also delved into whether Dhoni would continue as captain throughout the season.“With the Impact Player rule, he can take a backseat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle. So this year might be a transition year for CSK if it's his last year, if he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like him to see as a captain,” said Rayudu.

Rayudu also stated that he does not doubt that Dhoni would feature for CSK this entire season.“I think if he has decided to play this season and if he is even 10% fit, he will definitely play the full season and knowing him, the injury will not keep him out of the game and he has played through many injuries. Even during last season, he was playing with a very bad knee injury, so I don't think anything will stop him from playing this full season,” he added.

Rayudu also highlighted the role that fans will play for CSK in the upcoming season. He said,“The biggest connect is CSK being CSK. They are very homely. It's like sitting in your living room. That's how CSK is. They are very approachable, even when you are staying in a hotel, people will come and click pictures with you fans will come and meet you.

"They allow people to meet the players and watch training so there is a sense of connection and they make the fans feel that it's their own team. Fans feel like they are playing in the team. They are part of the team and that's what makes the CSK family a whole lot bigger, and now it's spread across the world, they have a huge fan base and most importantly they are MS Dhoni fans first, and then CSK fans it's not the other way around. It's he who brings everybody together be it the Tamil-speaking population or anyone around the world. He is that one pillar who everybody looks up to,” Rayudu added.