'Raha's Mom' Alia Bhatt Cuts Birthday Cake With Paps, Good Wishes Pour In

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Alia Bhatt on Friday celebrated her 31st birthday by cutting a cake outside her house with the paparazzi.

A video shows Alia wearing a white tank top, matching jacket, and black joggers. With no makeup on, the diva has tied her hair back in a ponytail.

After seeing the cake with 'Raha's mom' written on it, Alia gushed: 'Ohhh how sweet... that's so sweet!"

The visuals further shows Alia making a wish and blowing the candle. She cut the cake and had a piece of it. The paps then gave her a bouquet of flowers.

The social media, meanwhile, is full of love and blessings for the birthday girl.

Kiara Advani wrote a birthday note for Alia, saying, "Happy birthday Alia ... Wishing you the bestest year ahead. Keep shining."

Manushi Chhillar said: "Happy birthday Alia ... Hope your day is filled with love, hugs and cake!!"

Rakul Preet Singh wrote:“Happpppy Happpppy bdayyyy you power woman!! Wishing you the brightest year ahead!! May you get abundance of all that you desire!! Keep killing it."

Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his actress wife Soni Razdan, made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 2012 movie 'Student Of The Year'. She got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The couple have a daughter named Raha.