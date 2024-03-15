Trinamool LS Candidate Fears Sabotage By Party Colleagues

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Shahnawaz Ali Raihan, the Trinamool Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Malda South in West Bengal, fears sabotage by a section of leaders and workers from his own party.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Raihan, who is a fresher in politics, said that there are examples of party councillors providing clandestine support to the rival forces before the elections.

He also claimed that even the party's top leadership is aware of this trend in his constituency, adding that he will shortly send a detailed report to the Trinamool high command in this matter.

Raihan alleged that while a section of the councillors work dedicatedly at the time of civic body polls which they contest, for the Lok Sabha elections, the same set of people operate in a lackadaisical manner, which indirectly helps the opponents.

He also called for a thorough internal enquiry into such cases, which create inconvenience for the party candidates.

He said that along with the party councillors, the role of an MLA from the district is also being questioned.

Since the Trinamool announced its list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 10, severe infighting has surfaced within the party.

First, the party's state General Secretary and actress-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee turned rebel and submitted her resignation. Soon after that, sitting MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, turned rebel after being denied renomination before joining the BJP in Delhi on Friday.

Sitting Trinamool MP from Tamluk, Dibyendu Adhikari, who is the younger brother of the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also joined the BJP along with Singh.

On Thursday, sitting Trinamool MP from the Bardhaman-East constituency, Sunil Kumar Mondal, too turned rebel after being denied renomination.

However, Raihan is the first Trinamool candidate to express apprehensions about sabotage by his party colleagues.