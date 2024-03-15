Play Not Just To Win But For Passion: Kapil Dev Tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) One must play for passion, and not just to win, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev told Mamaearth co-founder Gazal Alagh.

Gazal said she received "invaluable" advice during a two-hour-long flight with the former cricketer.

"Me and @therealkapildev Paji shared a 2-hour-long flight and the lessons I learnt are invaluable," Gazal wrote in a post on X on Friday.

"Focus on your children's character, not scores. Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems," the cricketer told her.

Gazal further said that the duo share the same "hometown, Chandigarh" and school "DAV 15".

"The flight was serendipitous, so grateful that I met the legend."

Gazal is also expected to share her innovation story at the 'Startup Mahakumbh', along with top women founders.

The event, themed 'Bharat Innovates' is scheduled to be held from March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan.