IPL 2024: Wearing Mumbai Indians' Colours Is Very Special For Me, Says Hardik Pandya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Back to the franchise with which he started his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), India T20 captain Hardik Pandya is excited about returning to Mumbai Indians and said wearing the team's colours is very special for him.

Hardik, who joined Gujarat Titans before the start of the 2022 edition and led them to the title in their first campaign, couldn't contain his excitement about returning to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024 as the franchise started its preparations for the upcoming season in Mumbai with head coach Mark Boucher supervising the training session.

“The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me. The journey started here, coming back home and playing is always going to be special,” Hardik was quoted as saying by Mumbai Indians in a social media post.

Lasith Malinga also returns to the franchise as bowling coach this year.“Mali has been my brother from the start and Mark has been wonderful. We will make sure we will play a brand of cricket that everyone will be proud of and at the same time, it's going to be a ride that no one forgets,” Hardik added.

Meanwhile, Mark Boucher said Hardik has received a warm welcome from the team and has already gelled really well.“He certainly knows the changing room better than what I do. It's sort of homecoming for a couple of people. He has fitted in really well and is excited for the season. We look forward to having him back and winning some games for Mumbai Indians again,” he concluded.

“At the start of each season, everyone is very excited. There are a couple of new faces around, so there's a little bit of nerves as well. We would like to build up to the start of the season,” Mark continued.

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL campaign on March 23 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.