NHPC Wins Bid To Set Up 200 MW Solar Power Project In Gujarat

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Hydro-power giant NHPC Ltd has won the bid to develop a 200 MW capacity solar power project in the Renewable Energy Park of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd at Khavda in Kachchh district of Gujarat, the Ministry of Power said on Friday.

NHPC will develop the project on a build-own-and-operate basis at a tentative development cost of Rs 847 crore.

The project, for which the tariff has been fixed at Rs 2.66 per unit, will be completed in 18 months.

It will generate about 473 million units of electricity in the first year of commissioning and the cumulative energy generation from the project over a period of 25 years would be about 10,850 million units.

The e-reverse auction for the project was conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited on March 2, and the Letter of Intent was issued on March 14.