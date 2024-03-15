WPL 2024: I Definitely Feel Lighter After Retiring From International Cricket, Says Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) One of the reasons for Delhi Capitals' clinching a direct berth to the Women's Premier League (WPL) final is captain Meg Lanning being stress-free due to after retiring from international cricket.

Delhi Capitals topped the WPL table and thus earned a direct berth in the final. Meg Lanning said she felt more relaxed this season as she poured her heart out during the first episode (Season 4) of the Delhi Capitals Podcast.

In a free-wheeling conversation, the former Australian captain reflected on her life after retiring from international cricket, "It was not an easy decision to make, but I am content with the decision that I've made. When you're the Australian captain, you get used to being seen in a certain way and it feels like you can't let your guard down too much. I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket."

Lanning also said that she feels more comfortable around social media after giving up her international cricket duties, "I am a bit more relaxed around social media now. I was fairly guarded when I was playing for Australia. "It's been really cool to come into the Delhi Capitals environment where social media is done a little bit differently. There's a lot of thought behind the ideas that the social media team comes up with at DC and I've tried to embrace some of those ideas," he said.

Speaking about the environment in the Delhi Capitals' camp, the skipper said, "Nobody's more important than anyone else and you can't tell the difference between who's playing and not playing. Everyone enjoys spending time with each other and that translates into our performance on the field. The Delhi Capitals is a really well-run franchise."

The legend, who has been part of seven World Cup-winning teams, has also taken some time to visit a few local spots during her time in India. "Cricket has taken me to some amazing places and some places that I wouldn't have travelled otherwise. The WPL has given me a good opportunity to go out and see some places locally in India. I look for a good cafe most of the time and I found a couple of nice spots in Mumbai and Bengaluru," she said.

Meg Lanning is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in a second consecutive WPL final on Sunday. The Delhi franchise will take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.