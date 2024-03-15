Embraer Expands In Asia-Pacific And South America With Singapore Defense Group

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer Defense & Security is joining forces with ST Engineering. They aim to broaden their collaborative efforts in the Asia-Pacific region and South America.



Their focus includes engineering, upkeep, and support. They are giving special emphasis to the C-390 Millennium aircraft.



The companies also plan to enhance their offerings in radars, ground systems, C4ISTAR, border security, and advanced production.



These initiatives aim to bolster ST Engineering's portfolio in South America.



A Memorandum of Understanding, signed at the Singapore Airshow 2024, underlines this commitment.







Additionally, it marks an important step in Embraer's strategy to deepen its role in the aerospace and defense sectors through key partnerships.



Bosco da Costa Junior, the head of Embraer Defens & Security, noted the synergy between both firms' capabilities.



He anticipates stronger company bonds. He highlighted the C-390 Millennium's success at the Singapore Airshow. Embraer plans to expand its customer base in these regions.



The C-390 Millennium is notable for its superior payload capacity (26 tons) and speed (470 knots).



In addition, it can perform diverse missions, including cargo transport and humanitarian efforts.



This flexibility allows it to operate on varied terrains. Nations like South Korea and Brazil have already adopted the aircraft.



The C-390 fleet boasts over 11,500 flight hours. It has an impressive operational availability rate of 80% and a mission success rate above 99%.



However, This demonstrates its reliability and efficiency.



ST Engineering offers a wide array of defense solutions. These range from aeronautical engineering to the construction of combat systems.



The company supports a diverse array of platforms, offering maintenance and upgrades to clients globally.



In short, the collaboration strategically leverages strengths, and promising advancements in aerospace and defense.

