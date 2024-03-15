Today’S Games: Where To Watch And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include Palmeiras in the Brazilian Women's League, CR7's Al Nassr in the Saudi League, and European competitions.
The Brazilian Women's League kicks off today, along with the Saudi Championship and European competitions standing out this Friday.
In the Brazilian League, Palmeiras' women's team takes on Flamengo at Jayme Cintra Stadium.
In the Saudi League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr faces Al Ahly. Currently second in the league, they aim to overtake the leader, Al-Hilal.
Today's Live Matches: Viewing Times
Brazilian Championship (Women's)
9:30 PM: Palmeiras (F) vs. Flamengo (F) on SporTV
Saudi Championship
4:00 PM: Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr: BandSports and GOAT Channel
Italian Championship
4:45 PM: Empoli vs. Bologna, Star+
Spanish Championship
5:00 PM: Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz, Star+
Brazil Cup U-17
3:00 PM Athletico-PR U-17 vs. São Paulo U-17, SporTV
German Championship
4:30 PM: FC Köln vs. RB Leipzig, Onefootball (online)
French Championship
5:00 PM: Toulouse vs. Lyon, ESPN 4 and Star+
Portuguese Championship
5:15 PM: Estoril vs. Portimonense, Star+
Turkish Championship
2:30 PM: Pendikspor vs. Istanbulspor, Star+
Where to Watch Palmeiras and Flamengo in Today's Brazilian Women's League
The match between Palmeiras (F) and Flamengo (F) at 9:30 p.m. will be broadcast live on SporTV.
Which channel will show Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal today?
The Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal match at 5:00 PM will be live on Star+.
What matches will be live on free TV today?
No matches will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Friday.
What matches will be live on cable TV today?
SporTV
3:00 PM Athletico-PR U-17 vs. São Paulo U-17, Brazil Cup U-17
9:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. Flamengo, Brazilian Championship (Women's)
ESPN 4
5:00 PM: Toulouse vs. Lyon, French Championship
Where to watch and which matches will be live and online today?
Star+
2:30 PM: Pendikspor vs. Istanbulspor, Turkish Championship
4:45 PM: Empoli vs. Bologna, Italian Championship
5:00 PM: Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz, Spanish Championship
5:15 PM: Estoril vs. Portimonense, Portuguese Championship
GOAT Channel (YouTube)
4:00 PM: Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr, Saudi Championship
Onefootball (online)
4:30 PM: FC Köln vs. RB Leipzig, German Championship
