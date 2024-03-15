Today’S Games: Where To Watch And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include Palmeiras in the Brazilian Women's League, CR7's Al Nassr in the Saudi League, and European competitions.



The Brazilian Women's League kicks off today, along with the Saudi Championship and European competitions standing out this Friday.



In the Brazilian League, Palmeiras' women's team takes on Flamengo at Jayme Cintra Stadium.



In the Saudi League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr faces Al Ahly. Currently second in the league, they aim to overtake the leader, Al-Hilal.

Today's Live Matches: Viewing Times

Brazilian Championship (Women's)





9:30 PM: Palmeiras (F) vs. Flamengo (F) on SporTV





4:00 PM: Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr: BandSports and GOAT Channel





4:45 PM: Empoli vs. Bologna, Star+





5:00 PM: Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz, Star+





3:00 PM Athletico-PR U-17 vs. São Paulo U-17, SporTV





4:30 PM: FC Köln vs. RB Leipzig, Onefootball (online)





5:00 PM: Toulouse vs. Lyon, ESPN 4 and Star+





5:15 PM: Estoril vs. Portimonense, Star+





2:30 PM: Pendikspor vs. Istanbulspor, Star+





