Mnuchin Eyes Tiktok Buy Amid U.S.-China Tech Tussle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As tensions between the U.S. and China grow, Steven Mnuchin aims to lead a group to buy TikTok, the hugely successful social media.



This plan raises concerns about the app's Chinese roots and potential data risks for Americans. The U.S. has considered forcing TikTok's sale or banning it.



Mnuchin examined Oracle's bid to make TikTok a U.S.-based firm, addressing security worries.



Thanks to ByteDance , TikTok's owner, Oracle won over Microsoft among potential purchasers.



Oracle's attempt to buy TikTok highlighted the mix of economic interests, security issues, and U.S.-China tensions.







This move, strategic at its core, emphasized TikTok's value for U.S. security.



Oracle aims to turn TikTok into a U.S. entity, planning to create 20,000 jobs and maintain the app's presence in the U.S. market.



However, deal specifics, especially TikTok's recommendation algorithm, were uncertain due to China's new tech export rules.



Through it all, TikTok committed to protecting user data despite claims of misuse.



This story illustrates the complex tech and trade battles between the U.S. and China, emphasizing the balance of economic and security interests globally.

Background

Labeling a foreign product as illegal and then acquiring it can raise complex ethical, legal, and geopolitical questions.



The U.S.'s actions with TikTok involve national security, data privacy, and U.S.-China tensions.



Due to Chinese ownership, the Trump administration claimed TikTok risked national security and user data privacy, which TikTok denied.



However, from another perspective, it could be seen as an aggressive step that reflects broader tensions and competition between the U.S. and China in the tech sector.



This action could be interpreted as leveraging national security concerns to exert control over a popular social media platform, impacting global market dynamics and international business operations.

