South Korea’S Tech Surge Against Nvidia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In South Korea, known for chip making, startups are diving into AI chip design. They aim to get a piece of the growing AI market.



These startups, not owning factories themselves, get help from Samsung Electronics and the government.



Rebellions, created in 2020, works with Samsung to make a new AI chip. This chip, set to launch later this year, will use Samsung's advanced memory.



Rebellions' CEO, Sunghyun Park, sees it as a big step for AI data centers, thanking Samsung for its close support.



Sapeon, from SK Telecom, also enters the race with a chipset for a mid-year release. Made by Taiwan's TSMC with top tech, it shows South Korea's drive in the AI boom.







This movement gains momentum from the fame of ChatGPT, with Nvidia leading but facing new rivals.



Park's path to Rebellions included stints at Morgan Stanley and SpaceX and an MIT Ph.D.



His venture, Rebellions, attracted significant funding, showcasing the potential seen by investors, including KT, a major telecom player.



Sapeon, after partnering with Docomo Innovations, aims to push AI development further, led by CEO Soojung Ryu, a former Samsung employee with a deep tech background.



The South Korean government, under President Yoon Suk Yeol, is boosting this tech wave with substantial funds and low-interest loans, aiming to elevate the country's chip design game.



Rebellions, with its impressive funding, highlights the ambition of South Korean startups.



Their "Rebel" chip, cheaper than Nvidia' , could change the game. By using local manufacturing strengths, they aim to cut costs and challenge the market leader.



This effort merges American-educated innovation with South Korean manufacturing prowess.



With such partnerships, these startups are not just following trends; they're setting new ones, aiming to shift the balance in the global AI chip market.

MENAFN15032024007421016031ID1107982584