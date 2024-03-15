Bangladesh Invites World For Energy Hunt

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bangladesh is on a mission to boost its energy sector. It has opened its sea areas for global exploration. The goal is to fight the looming energy shortage.



The Bangladesh 2024 Offshore Bid Round marks this new phase. It focuses on both shallow and deep-sea areas in the Bay of Bengal.



This action breaks an eight-year gap and aims to secure the nation's energy future.



The offer includes nine shallow-sea and 15 deep-sea blocks. The government wants skilled international firms to join.



Big names like ExxonMobil and Chevron show interest. This move tackles the pressing issue of diminishing energy reserves. Bangladesh might run out of gas by 2033.







The past few years saw minimal exploration. Only 18 wells were drilled in 12 years. Tough contract terms previously pushed companies away.



Petrobangla, the national energy company, has now updated the contract terms.



They hope to draw more interest with better sharing models and pricing. This change seeks to reverse the trend of foreign companies leaving.



Also, a team-up with TGS and SLB has mapped 75,000 km2 of the sea.



This data helps companies make informed bids. The Bengal Fan area, underexplored yet promising, stands out for potential discoveries.



These efforts by the government and improved contracts show a turning point. Bangladesh wants to ensure its energy security.



It seeks help from experienced global players to explore its waters. This step is crucial for the nation's growth and energy stability.



In short, it highlights a shift towards a brighter energy future through international cooperation.

MENAFN15032024007421016031ID1107982582