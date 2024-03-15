Viksit Bharat ‘Impact’: 7 Days After Promise For Girls’ Hostel In DU, Union Minister Sanctions Funds

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The University of Delhi (DU), facing scarcity of women hostels for years, will soon have a series of hostels and residential accommodations, catering to girl students and working women pursuing higher education in the campus.

The credit for this goes to Viksit Bharat event in DU campus on March 7, when the girl students raised demand for women's hostel inside the campus and the Union Minister Smriti Irani quickly gave her consent for the same.

Just seven days after promising a girls hostel, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 272 crore for building 1000-bedded women-specific residential accommodations.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the minister said,“The WCD ministry has allotted Rs 272 crore for building residential accommodation for girls and working women under the Nirbhaya fund.”

“Aligned with PM Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat, this initiative will empower working women and girls pursuing higher education in getting accommodation with enhanced security and CCTV surveillance,” she further wrote.

In a video shared by Viskit Bharat Ambassador X handle on Friday, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh lauded the quick allocation of funds by WCD ministry and termed it the power of government's Viksit Bharat 2047 pledge.

Many on the social media are calling it another testimony of Modi ki guarantee and said,“a new India is taking shape, a new India is rising'.

It was on March 7 that the Union Minister Smriti Irani made a promise to students to clear the proposal for girls' hostel, while addressing the huge gathering of over 5,000 female students at the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors 'Nari Shakti' Conclave held at DU's indoor stadium.