Arabian Automobiles Celebrates Rich Heritage Of The Patrol Super Safari With Exclusive 2024 'Al Ostoura' Edition

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Special edition with distinctive design elements marks a milestone chapter in the journey of the legendary Patrol in the region.

Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is delighted to announce the launch of the limited 2024 'Al Ostoura' edition of the Nissan Patrol Super Safari. This distinctive edition, which translates to“The Legend” in Arabic, pays homage to the illustrious heritage of the Nissan Patrol, a vehicle that has firmly carved its legacy regionally.

As the standard-bearer of off-road prowess and on-road comfort, the Nissan Patrol Super Safari 'Al Ostoura' encapsulates the spirit of adventure and the resilience of the desert. This special edition, based on the revered fifth-generation model, boasts an array of enhancements that celebrate its story.

The 2024 creation is engineered to deliver both power and prestige. Under the hood, it houses a robust 4.8-liter in-line six-cylinder engine, producing an impressive 280 horsepower and 451 Nm of torque, ensuring performance that matches its legendary status. The sports-utility boasts commemorative 'Al Ostoura since 1951' badges, a nod to its inception, intricately crafted with Arabic calligraphy and the iconic silhouette.

'Al Ostoura' is equipped with the latest technology for an interconnected driving experience, featuring electronically controlled power steering for precision handling, cruise control for effortless long-distance travel, a tyre pressure monitoring system for continuous performance checks, and Vehicle Dynamic Control for an added layer of safety on unpredictable terrains.

This release takes inspiration from the Arabian desert, with design motifs that mirror the undulating dunes across various elements of the vehicle, including the spare tyre cover, fender garnish, and interior detailing. Color enthusiasts will appreciate the two bespoke exterior schemes, elegantly paired with 17-inch alloy wheels and striking body stickers that enhance its adventurous persona.

With the 2024 model is finally available at Arabian Automobiles starting at AED 209,000, Nissan enthusiasts' anticipation is now rewarded. Customers are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their piece of the Patrol Super Safari legacy, as this exclusive SUV is expected to be in high demand. This collector's edition is a significant addition to Nissan's comprehensive model line-up, which includes the modern Patrol and the sport-tuned Patrol NISMO models.

