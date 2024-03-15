(MENAFN- Baystreet) Adobe's Stock Falls 12% As Guidance Disappoints

Earnings Beat Propels Robinhood Stock to New HeightsSentinelOne Earnings Beat ForecastsEV Maker Fisker Prepares Bankruptcy Filing: ReportsPalantir Chief Notes Departures over Israel Remarks Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, March 15, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Nio to Unveil Mass Market Brand Soon Chinese premium electric car company Nio (NYSE:NIO)said Thursday it plans to reveal its mass market brand in May.Executives confirmed the new brand will be named“Le Dao” in Chinese, and said the name is meant to reflect families - the target consumer segment - having a happy time together.Nio, founded in late 2014, has so far focused on the higher end of the market with SUVs and sedans that can cost more than Tesla's Model S or Model Y, but come with a suite of services such as access to user clubhouses known as Nio Houses.Monthly car deliveries, however, have remained modest versus the rapid growth of some competitors.Earlier this month Nio said its mass market brand would debut in the second quarter, with the first product launch in the third quarter and large-scale deliveries the following quarter.Another Chinese electric car startup called Xpeng said last summer it plans to develop a new mass market brand that will target the 150,000 yuan ($20,580) price range. The company said it would develop the brand through a strategic partnership with Didi.NIO Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of premium smart electric vehicles.Its shares gained six cents, or 1.1%, to $5.64.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks