Multan Sultans Secure Final Spot, Defeating Peshawar Zalmi In PSL Qualifier

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the highly anticipated qualifier of Pakistan Super League season 9, Multan Sultans emerged victorious, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets to secure their place in the showdown. The thrilling clash unfolded at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where cricket enthusiasts witnessed a spectacle of skill and strategy.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi, led by captain Babar Azam, set a target of 147 runs for Multan Sultans. Despite a valiant effort, the team managed to score 146 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Babar Azam led from the front with a commendable 46 runs, supported by contributions from Cadmore, Muhammad Haris, and others.

In pursuit of the target, Multan Sultans displayed resilience and determination, reaching the mark in the 19th over with 3 wickets in hand. Yasir Khan emerged as the hero of the match, delivering a stellar performance with the bat by scoring an impressive 54 runs, including one six and seven boundaries.

Despite the defeat in the qualifier, Peshawar Zalmi remains in contention for the title. The team will face the winner of Eliminator One in the upcoming matches. Eliminator 1, scheduled for today, will witness a showdown between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The losing team will bid farewell to the tournament, while the victor will advance to challenge Peshawar Zalmi for a spot in the final against Multan Sultans.